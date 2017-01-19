Uganda detains more than 100 former M23 rebels travelling to Congo

KAMPALA, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Ugandan security forces have detained more than 100 former M23 rebels trying to get into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, the government said on Thursday.

“The Uganda Security intercepted four vehicles at Mbarara that were carrying 101 former M23 combatants who were travelling on their way to Democratic Republic of Congo,” spokesman Ofwono Opondo said in a statement, referring to a town in west Uganda.

He said the former fighters had been detained after they were caught trying to disguise who they were. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Louise Ireland)