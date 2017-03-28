Bodies found in Congo likely those of U.N. officials - missing man's father

ABIDJAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Two bodies have been found in central Democratic Republic of Congo and there is a "high probability" they are the remains of United Nations investigators who went missing earlier this month, the father of one of them said on Tuesday.

Michael Sharp, a U.S. citizen, and Zaida Catalan, of Swedish nationality, disappeared in Congo's Kasai region. Michael Sharp's father John Sharp wrote on his Facebook page that DNA tests and dental records will be used to confirm the identities of the bodies. (Reporting by Joe Bavier; Editing by Andrew Heavens)