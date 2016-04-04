Congo police exchange fire with gunmen in wake of election

BRAZZAVILLE, April 4 (Reuters) - Police in Congo’s capital Brazzaville exchanged heavy fire with unidentified gunmen on Monday, witnesses said, in the first significant outbreak of violence since President Denis Sassou Nguesso won re-election last month in a disputed poll.

Young opposition supporters, chanting “Sassou, leave!”, also erected barricades near the main roundabout in southern Brazzavile’s Makelekele neighbourhood and set fire to the local mayor’s office and police headquarters. (Writing By Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; editing by John Stonestreet)