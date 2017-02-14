KINSHASA Feb 14 Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo launched an assault on the residence of the leader of a separatist religious sect in Kinshasa early on Tuesday morning, and fired live ammunition and teargas at his supporters, a Reuters witness said.

The assault on the home of Ne Muanda Nsemi, a self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Bundu dia Kongo (BDK) sect, began around 4:30 a.m. local time (0330 GMT). Dozens of police were involved in the operation and gunfire could be heard in the capital's Ma Campagne district after daybreak, the witness said.

It was unclear if the BDK supporters, who could be seen on the roofs of several nearby buildings, were armed. A police spokesman did not respond to requests for comment. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)