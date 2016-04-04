FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2016

Congo violence caused by people who contested election - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, April 4 (Reuters) - People who rejected Congo Republic President Denis Sassou Nguesso’s landslide re-election victory last month were behind heavy gunfire that erupted in the capital Brazzaville early on Monday, state-owned television said.

“The people woke up this morning in fear because there was gunfire. The reason for that is that there are people who contest these elections,” a presenter on Tele Congo said. The channel said the government was expected to make a statement on the violence. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Joe Bavier)

