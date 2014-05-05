FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One dead and several missing after Congo boat capsizes
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 5, 2014 / 8:46 PM / 3 years ago

One dead and several missing after Congo boat capsizes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, May 5 (Reuters) - At least one person died and a dozen others were missing after a boat capsized in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a spokesman for the United Nations mission in the country said on Monday.

A U.N. drone spotted the vessel capsizing on Lake Kivu and peacekeepers intervened, Lieutenant-Colonel Felix Prosper Basse, a spokesman for the UN Stabilisation Mission in the DRC, told Reuters.

“A corpse was recovered and 14 people were rescued. We were told about a dozen others are still missing,” Basse said, adding that it was unclear how many people the boat had been carrying.

The vessel had been travelling to Congo’s North Kivu Province from South Kivu.

Accidents are common on the Great Lakes of central Africa due to overloading, lack of maintenance and lax enforcement of safety standards. In March, 107 people died when a boat carrying refugees capsized in Lake Albert, north of Lake Kivu. (Reporting by Bienvenu Marie-Bakumanya; writing by Bate Felix; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.