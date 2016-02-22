Congo banking sector growth halves on weak commodity prices

KINSHASA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The growth in banks’ assets in Democratic Republic of Congo more than halved in 2015 to less than 10 percent, the president of the country’s banking association said on Monday, as falling commodity prices rippled through the economy.

The figure represents a sharp setback for the banking sector whose assets have increased more than 14-fold since 2002 due to high economic growth and a 2011 decision by the government to pay public servants through the banking system.

“In terms of the balance sheet, we have a progression of close to 10 percent,” Michel Losembe, president of the banking association and chief executive of Congo’s third largest bank, BIAC, said in a statement.

The sector registered 22 percent growth in 2014, he said.

Losembe said banks’ growth should far outpace economic growth given the low base from which the sector is expanding. Only about five percent of Congolese have a bank account.

Congo, Africa’s largest copper producer, has been hard-hit by plummeting commodities markets. Production of the metal slipped 3.3 percent in 2015, according to the country’s chamber of mines, the first decline in six years.

The government has estimated 2015 GDP growth at 7.7 percent but Central Bank Governor Deogratias Mutombo said last week a difficult last quarter of the year could cause that figure to be revised downwards.

The government is targeting 9 percent growth in 2016 though the International Monetary Fund predicts 7.3 percent growth. (Reporting By Aaron Ross, editing by David Evans)