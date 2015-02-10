FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boat fire on Congo River kills at least seven
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
February 10, 2015 / 4:21 PM / 3 years ago

Boat fire on Congo River kills at least seven

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Seven people died and 14 more are missing after a boat carrying cargo and passengers caught fire on the Congo River in northern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official said on Tuesday.

The engine caught fire on Monday evening as the boat passed the town of Lokutu en route from Basoko to the provincial capital of Kisangani, said assistant commissioner of Tshopo district Roger Sende Nange.

Another 41 passengers escaped, he said.

United Nations-sponsored Radio Okapi cited witnesses who said about 100 people died. Boat manifests in Congo often understate the number of passengers. Dozens died near Kisangani in December when a similar boat hit a rock and sank.

The Congo River runs for more than 4,000 kilometers (2,500 miles) and is central to commerce and transport in a country with few paved roads. (Reporting By Bienvenu-Marie Bakumanya; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.