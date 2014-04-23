FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 37 killed in Congo train crash -sources
April 23, 2014 / 1:07 PM / 3 years ago

At least 37 killed in Congo train crash -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, April 23 (Reuters) - At least 37 people were killed in a train crash in Democratic Republic of Congo’s Katanga province on Tuesday, a witness and a local official said on Wednesday.

A witness said he counted 37 bodies at the scene of the crash. Dikanga Kazadi, Katanga’s interior minister, gave a provisional toll of 56 dead and 69 injured but said the toll was expected to rise and a team had been sent to investigate the incident.

The accident involved a goods train that was carrying people near Likasi, a mining town between Lubumbashi and Kolwezi in the copper and cobalt-rich southeast. (Reporting by Pete Jones and Bienvenu Bakumanya; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

