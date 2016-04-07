Congo govt says cuts public deficit to shore up currency

KINSHASA, April 7 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s government said on Thursday it had slashed the public deficit and reined in a credit line to one of the country’s largest banks, the latest in a series of moves to shore up its franc currency.

Africa’s leading copper producer has been buffeted by low commodity prices and cutbacks in the mining sector, which have eaten away at foreign exchange reserves and heaped pressure on the franc -- underlying weaknesses which an economist said Thursday’s announcement had not eliminated.

Extractive industries account for some 98 percent of the country’s export earnings.

The government of President Joseph Kabila counts macro-economic stability as a key achievement, though some analysts fear that lower commodity prices and higher government spending in an election year could put that at risk.

After five years of exchange rate stability, the Congolese franc lost 2.4 percent against the dollar on the parallel market between the end of November and Feb. 26, the prime minister’s office said in a statement.

It had since stabilised at about 960 francs to the dollar, the office said, after the public deficit was cut from 162 billion francs in December 2015 to 54 billion francs in the first three months of 2016 combined.

“Certain economic operators and speculators were already projecting an exchange rate by the end of March 2016 of 1,500 Congolese francs per dollar if the causes of this evolution were not eradicated,” the statement said.

It did not say how the deficit had been reduced.

The government said in January that it intended to reduce government employees’ pay, but the budget minister said on Thursday that no such cuts had yet been implemented.

Michel Somwe, an economics researcher at the University of Kinshasa, questioned the government’s upbeat assessment.

“Only the government knows if the deficit has really been reduced,” he said. “The causes (of the exchange rate pressures) have not been eradicated.”

The government also reduced a central bank credit line to the country’s third largest bank, BIAC, from 44 billion francs to 5 billion francs per month by the end of March, according to the statement.

That forced the bank to limit daily cash withdrawals to $500.

The statement said BIAC would need to follow an agreed plan to reduce costs, sell shares and recover outstanding loans.

Congolese authorities have taken other measures to prop up the franc, including last month ordering mining and oil firms to pay taxes and import duties in dollars rather than francs. (Additional reporting by Amedee Mwarabu Kiboko; editing by John Stonestreet)