Fiscal policy might not be enough to contain Congo inflation -IMF

KINSHASA, June 2 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo's strategy of propping up its currency by slashing government spending might not be sustainable and could force the government to turn to monetary policy instead, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said.

Congo's exchange rate has remained steady for years and inflation in 2015 was less than 1 percent, but falling commodities prices have unsettled the economy which depends on oil and mining for 98 percent of its export earnings.

The Congolese franc has lost around 3 percent of its value against the dollar this year and the government is forecasting year-end inflation of 1.55 percent.

But fears of inflation and the government's desire to reduce the supply of francs in the economy in order to ease exchange rate pressures led the government last month to propose slashing the current budget by 22 percent.

Government belt-tightening has reduced deficits and helped contain the depreciation of the franc, economists say. However, the IMF's representative in Congo, Nicholas Staines, said in a slideshow seen by Reuters that spending cuts could depress economic growth, lead to further depreciation and higher inflation.

"The policy might not be sustainable," Staines said. "If the pressure of the market on the rate of foreign exchange becomes too strong, the (central bank) would have to be recapitalized in order to implement monetary policy to limit inflation."

The central bank intervened in February to reduce exchange rate pressures by buying Congolese francs and increasing the percentage of deposits banks must keep at the central bank.

But the bank's foreign currency reserves are low, covering only about five weeks' worth of imports, limiting its current ability to take further measures.

Additional funding of the central bank could come from international commercial loans, domestic securities or assistance from bilateral or multilateral donors, Staines said.

The government said last month that it would seek between $250 million and $500 million in budget support from the World Bank in the coming months.

In a statement, the World Bank said it was prepared to discuss with the government options to deal with falling commodity prices but has not committed to providing budget support. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Joe Bavier and Jon Boyle)