Congo presidential election set for Nov. 27, 2016 - commission
#Basic Materials
February 12, 2015 / 4:41 PM / 3 years ago

Congo presidential election set for Nov. 27, 2016 - commission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s election commission has set Nov. 27, 2016 for presidential and legislative elections, an official said in the capital on Thursday.

Protests erupted last month killing at least 42 people and forcing lawmakers to drop an electoral reform bill that the opposition said was aimed at keeping President Joseph Kabila in power.

Presidential and legislative elections will be held on Nov. 27, 2016, according to the election calendar presented to government and diplomatic officials in Kinshasa by election commission official Jean-Pierre Kalamba.

Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
