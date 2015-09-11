FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Glencore Congo unit says to pursue $880 mln modernisation plan
September 11, 2015 / 6:12 PM / 2 years ago

Glencore Congo unit says to pursue $880 mln modernisation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Congolese miner Kamoto Copper Company (KCC), controlled by Glencore, said on Friday it was suspending production of copper and cobalt but would press ahead with a planned $880 million modernisation project to cut costs.

KCC said in a statement it would maintain at least 80 percent of its existing workforce during the shutdown, which was announced this week in Glencore’s results.

The KCC joint-venture is controlled by the Swiss mining and trading company, while Democratic Republic of Congo’s state mining company Gecamines holds a 20 percent stake. (Reporting by Bienvenu Bakumanya; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Emma Farge)

