Cost-cutting to hit mining jobs,state revenues in Congo- chamber
August 27, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Cost-cutting to hit mining jobs,state revenues in Congo- chamber

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Expected cost-cutting measures by mining companies in Democratic Republic of Congo are likely to lead to layoffs and reduce government revenues amid a sharp decline in metals prices, the country’s chamber of mines said in a report.

Copper production is expected to slip slightly this year due to power shortages, said the report seen by Reuters on Thursday. Gold production would increase 33.5 percent in 2015, surpassing 26 tonnes, as new mines ramp up output, it added. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Joe Bavier)

