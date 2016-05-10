FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Congo state miner says not informed of Freeport's copper mine sale
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2016 / 4:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Congo state miner says not informed of Freeport's copper mine sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote, context)

KINSHASA, May 10 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo state miner Gecamines said on Tuesday it was not informed of Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper project and “will assert its rights.”

Freeport sold its 56 percent stake to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) on Monday for $2.65 billion in cash. Gecamines holds a 20 percent stake in Tenke, one of the world’s largest copper mines, while Lundin Mining holds the remaining 24 percent.

“Gecamines decides to have its advisers examine the announced terms of the transaction with regards to its rights under the agreements binding it directly or indirectly to Freeport-McMoRan,” the company said in a statement.

Officials from the mines ministry and prime minister’s office also told Reuters on Tuesday that they had not been informed in advance of the Freeport sale.

Congolese authorities have raised objections to similar deals in the past. Last June, the government demanded that Ivanhoe Mines’ sale of a stake in a copper mine to Zijin Mining be suspended until Ivanhoe addressed its concerns.

The government dropped its objections in September, allowing the $412 million sale to go ahead as planned. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Joe Bavier and Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.