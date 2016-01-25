FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Congo state miner signs MOU with Chinese firm to raise copper output
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 25, 2016 / 11:50 AM / 2 years ago

Congo state miner signs MOU with Chinese firm to raise copper output

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KINSHASA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - A Chinese mining company has signed an agreement with the Democratic Republic of Congo state mining company Gecamines to build two factories, hoping to boost dwindling copper production by around seven times, Gecamines said Monday.

Gecamines and the China Nonferrous Metal Mining Company (CNMC) signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding on Jan. 13, Gecamines’ interim director-general Jacques Kamenga told Reuters.

Negotiations were ongoing and it was unclear when a final contract might be signed, he said.

Under the initial agreement, CNMC would build factories at two existing mines in southeastern Congo, he said, that could boost the current annual output of 15,000 tonnes of refined copper by more than 100,000 tonnes.

The first factory, in the town of Kambove, would process 35,000 tonnes per year of copper cathode while the second, at the company’s flagship Deziwa mine in Kolwezi, would process 80,000.

Gecamines’ copper production peaked close to 500,000 tonnes annually in 1986 but has tumbled since the 1990s due to political upheaval, mismanagement and the sell-off of assets to private investors like Swiss-based Glencore and China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co, Ltd..

The company produced just 15,000 tonnes of copper in 2014 and was on track for a similar output in 2015, according to Central Bank statistics in September.

Gecamines first announced a “strategic cooperation agreement” with the Hong-Kong listed CNMC last June to discuss future collaboration on five unspecified projects in Congo’s southeastern mining heartland.

Congo is Africa’s leading copper producer, having mined more than 1 million tonnes of copper cathode and concentrate in 2014.

The country’s chamber of mines expects production for 2015 to dip slightly because of electricity shortages and Glencore unit Kamoto Copper Company’s (KCC) 18-month production suspension, announced in September. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Edward McAllister and Katharine Houreld)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.