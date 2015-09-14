FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo parties warn Kabila against hanging onto power
September 14, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Congo parties warn Kabila against hanging onto power

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Leading parties in Democratic Republic of Congo’s ruling coalition warned President Joseph Kabila that actions by his allies had given the impression that he intends to violate the constitution by hanging onto power beyond 2016.

In a letter to Kabila, seen by Reuters, the heads of the so-called G7 parties demanded immediate steps to ensure that the presidential election, scheduled for Nov. 2016, is held on time. If held succesfully, the vote would be the country’s first ever peaceful transition of power. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

