Dissidents expelled from Congo ruling coalition - minister
September 16, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 2 years ago

Dissidents expelled from Congo ruling coalition - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Seven senior political figures were kicked out of Democratic Republic of Congo’s ruling coalition on Wednesday for signing a letter telling President Joseph Kabila not to cling to power after his term expires next year, a member of the majority said.

Minister of Parliamentary Relations Tryphon Kin Kiey Wa Mulumba said the political bureau of the presidential majority had expelled the seven men, who include the planning minister and the first vice president of the National Assembly. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Joe Bavier and Angus MacSwan)

