Congo police fire tear gas at supporters of opposition leader

LUBUMBASHI, Democratic Republic of Congo, May 11 (Reuters) - P olice in Democratic Republic of Congo fired tear gas on Wednesday at thousands of supporters of a leading opposition candidate for president who is being questioned over government allegations of hiring mercenaries, a Reuters witness said.

Moise Katumbi, the former governor of Congo’s copper-mining region, appeared for a second day at the prosecutor general’s office in the second city Lubumbashi to respond to accusations that he hired mercenaries, including U.S. soldiers, in a plot against the republic. (Reporting By Kenny Katombe; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Toby Chopra)