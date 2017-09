KINSHASA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The streets of the capital of Democratic Republic of Congo were quieter than usual on Tuesday at the start of a one-day general strike aimed at putting pressure on President Joseph Kabila to quit power when his mandate ends in December, witnesses said.

Police in the eastern city of Goma detained at least six pro-democracy activists overnight in a bid to undermine the strike, fellow activists said. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and Tom Hogue)