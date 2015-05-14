FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Militiamen rape 127 women in east Congo town -medical charity
May 14, 2015

Militiamen rape 127 women in east Congo town -medical charity

KINSHASA, May 14 (Reuters) - Armed men raped 127 women earlier this month during a raid on a town in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s South Kivu province, medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said on Thursday.

Some 60 militiamen assaulted the women during a May 1 attack on the town of Kikamba in the province of South Kivu’s Shabunda region, MSF said in a statement. It did not identify the armed group responsible.

Dozens of armed groups operate in eastern Congo, where a 1998-2003 conflict killed millions of people, mostly from hunger and disease. Both state and rebel forces have been accused by rights groups of using rape as a weapon of war.

In November, Congolese army general Jerome Kakwavu became the highest ranking official convicted of rape by a military tribunal in Congo while a rebel commander in northeastern Congo from 2003-2005. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

