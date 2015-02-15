FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congo renounces U.N. support for campaign against Rwandan rebels
February 15, 2015

Congo renounces U.N. support for campaign against Rwandan rebels

KINSHASA, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila has renounced U.N. support for a military campaign against Rwandan Hutu rebels and criticised international interference in national affairs, the government spokesman said on Sunday.

U.N. peacekeepers were due to support an operation against the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR) but paused assistance last week over concerns about human rights abuses by two Congolese generals tapped to lead the campaign. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg/Mark Heinrich)

