FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
CORRECTED-Congo Republic inaugurates $109 million hydroelectric dam
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 29, 2017 / 6:27 PM / 3 months ago

CORRECTED-Congo Republic inaugurates $109 million hydroelectric dam

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 of May 29 story to accurately reflect price and capacity of dam and national hydroelectric output figures in paragraph 2)

BRAZZAVILLE, May 29 (Reuters) - Congo Republic inaugurated a $109 million hydroelectric dam constructed by China Gezhouba Group Co Ltd on Monday, in a boost to the oil-producing country's agriculture and forestry sectors, the government said.

The 19.9 megawatt (MW) dam in the northern town of Liouesso brings Congo's hydroelectric production to 214 MW, nearly half of total national power output. The country produced just 89 MW in 2000, according to the government.

"The Liouesso dam will give great productive capacity to the businesses installed in the region," President Denis Sassou Nguesso said at the inauguration ceremony, though his infrastructure minister noted the government had yet to find buyers for three-quarters of the dam's output.

Oil accounts for around 65 percent of GDP in the central African nation, Africa's fourth-largest crude producer, but it is aiming to diversify its economy by increasing investments in infrastructure as well as in the mining and forestry sectors.

Reporting By Philon Bondenga; Writing by Aaron Ross, editing by David Evans

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.