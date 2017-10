WASHINGTON, April 30 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer said on Tuesday she plans to investigate the explosion at a West, Texas, fertilizer plant that killed 15 people and injured scores more earlier this month.

Boxer, the head of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, said the panel will hold a hearing on the disaster and will probe the enforcement of U.S. chemical safety laws. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Gary Hill)