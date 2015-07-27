FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House panel to hold hearings on competition in healthcare
#Westlaw News
July 27, 2015 / 11:17 AM / in 2 years

U.S. House panel to hold hearings on competition in healthcare

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee is planning two hearings for September to discuss concerns about reduced competition in the healthcare industry, lawmakers from both parties said.

In July, insurer Aetna said it would buy rival Humana for $33 billion, while Anthem said it would buy Cigna for $54.2 billion. The dual deals would effectively lower the number of major U.S. health insurers from five to three.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Ipsome

