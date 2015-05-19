FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC officials defend litigation strategy from Republican critics
May 19, 2015 / 9:27 PM / 2 years ago

EEOC officials defend litigation strategy from Republican critics

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s top officials on Tuesday defended the agency’s practice of investigating and suing companies without first receiving complaints of discrimination from workers in front of some of the agency’s staunchest Republican critics.

At Tuesday’s hearing of the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, EEOC Chair Jenny Yang and General Counsel David Lopez responded to claims from Republican lawmakers that the commission is focusing resources on systemic cases it initiates while ignoring a growing backlog of more than 75,000 employee complaints, known as charges.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1KiBsLj

