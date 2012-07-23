FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US House panel seeks more documents from NY Fed on Libor probe
July 23, 2012 / 5:03 PM / in 5 years

US House panel seeks more documents from NY Fed on Libor probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. House panel on Monday asked the New York Federal Reserve for a second round of documents as part of an ongoing investigation into possible manipulation by top banks of a benchmark interest rate known as Libor.

The House Financial Services Committee asked the New York Fed for all communications between the banks who help set Libor and Fed officials between August 2007 and July 2012.

The committee is investigating how the Fed, which oversees the banks, responded when it first learned about the possible manipulation.

