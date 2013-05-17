U.S. House passes controversial SEC cost-benefit analysis bill

WASHINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - A divided U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Friday that would force federal securities regulators to conduct more economic analysis before adopting rules, in the latest partisan dispute over new rules of the road for Wall Street.

The bill passed largely along party lines in a 235-161 vote, with Republicans praising the measure and Democrats decrying it as a road block to prevent the Securities and Exchange Commission from completing rule-writing required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.