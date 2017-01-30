FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Senate panel vote on Trump Treasury pick delayed as Democrats object
January 30, 2017 / 9:34 PM / 7 months ago

Senate panel vote on Trump Treasury pick delayed as Democrats object

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Senate Finance Committee has delayed a vote on President Donald Trump's nominee for Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, until Tuesday morning after Democrats objected to a request to hold a vote on Monday night, a Republican spokeswoman for the panel said. The "irregular objection" from Democrats to the evening vote means that the panel will now vote at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday, when the committee will also vote on Tom Price's nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services, said Julia Lawless, a spokeswoman for the committee's chairman, Senator Orrin Hatch. (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Diane Craft)

