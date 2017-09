Dec 17 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc :

* Today announces that 2 for 7 rights issue announced on Nov. 12, 2014 closed for acceptances at 11.00 a.m

* Has received valid acceptances in respect of 49,940,069 new ordinary shares, representing approximately 92.2 pct Of total number of new ordinary shares offered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: