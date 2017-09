Oct 15 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc

* FY revenue up 0.1 percent to 1.80 billion stg

* FY underlying profit before tax up 0.2 percent to 50 million stg

* Dividend per share up 4.3 percent to 9.7 pence

* Launches launch of pass my parcel with amazon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: