FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Newspaper distributor Connect Group full-year profit up on World Cup sales
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 15, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Newspaper distributor Connect Group full-year profit up on World Cup sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc, the largest newspaper and magazine distributor in the UK, reported a marginal rise in full-year underlying pretax profit, as its newspaper division gained from a 15-million-pound revenue kick from the soccer World Cup.

The company, which changed its name from Smiths News Plc in March, said underlying pretax profit rose 0.2 percent to 50 million pounds ($79 million) in the year ended Aug. 31, from 49.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Underlying revenue rose 0.1 percent to 1.80 billion pounds. (1 US dollar = 0.6289 British pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.