FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Strong parcel delivery demand boosts Connect Group's full-year profit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
October 18, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

Strong parcel delivery demand boosts Connect Group's full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - British newspaper distributor and parcel delivery company Connect Group Plc reported a 7.4 percent rise in its full-year adjusted pretax profit, helped by higher sales in its parcel delivery unit.

* The company said adjusted pretax profit rose to 60.7 million pounds ($75.5 million) in the year ended Aug. 31, from 56.5 million pounds ($70.26 million) a year earlier.

* Adjusted revenue rose to 1.91 billion pounds from 1.88 billion pounds, said Connect, which also delivers books and stationery to schools.

* Revenue at its parcels business jumped 52.4 percent to 174.4 million pounds.($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.