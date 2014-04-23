Newspaper distributor Connect Group's first-half profit up 20 pct

April 23 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc, the largest newspaper and magazine distributor in the UK, reported a rise in first-half pretax profit, helped by strong performance in its distribution and ecommerce businesses.

The company, which changed its name from Smiths News Plc on Tuesday, said statutory pretax profit rose 20 percent to 22.1 million pounds ($37.2 million) in the six months ended Feb. 28 from 18.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 0.7 percent to 898.7 million pounds.