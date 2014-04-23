FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Newspaper distributor Connect Group's first-half profit up 20 pct
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
April 23, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

Newspaper distributor Connect Group's first-half profit up 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Connect Group Plc, the largest newspaper and magazine distributor in the UK, reported a rise in first-half pretax profit, helped by strong performance in its distribution and ecommerce businesses.

The company, which changed its name from Smiths News Plc on Tuesday, said statutory pretax profit rose 20 percent to 22.1 million pounds ($37.2 million) in the six months ended Feb. 28 from 18.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 0.7 percent to 898.7 million pounds.

$1 = 0.5944 British Pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.