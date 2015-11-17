UPDATE 2-Investors demand greater premium from Connecticut in bond sale

(Adds details of deal from market source)

By Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The premium Connecticut pays to borrow money in the municipal bond market rose on Tuesday as the state tapped investors for $650 million amid concerns about its weakening revenues and underfunded public pension system.

Investors have been penalizing states with poorly funded pension systems this year and recent news that Connecticut will see a budget shortfall of over $600 million over the next two years has added an extra layer of scrutiny.

Connecticut paid a premium of 0.56 of a percentage point over top-rated states to borrow for 10 years compared to a spread of 0.47 of a percentage point in the secondary market, according to preliminary pricing data. Connecticut is paying interest of 2.72 percent on the ten-year bonds.

Lyle Fitterer, a fund manager at Wells Capital Management, said the wider spreads were “not a surprise based on what’s happened to other states that have pressing pension issues.”

Fitterer said he had not brought the bonds as the yield was still not attractive enough given the risk. “In all honesty I’d rather own something like Illinois where, while it’s lower rated and has similar pension issues, at least you’re getting paid to take that risk,” he said.

There were over $120 million of retail sales with $90 million going to individual investors, according to a market source. The person said there were around $1 billion of institutional orders, making the sale moderately oversubscribed, with some investors looking to buy at higher yields.

Connecticut officials had carried out extensive calls with potential institutional investors on Monday to try to persuade them that their pension problems are manageable, the person said.

Connecticut’s pension system has just 48 percent of the assets needed to meet liabilities, leaving a hole of around $26 billion. Under a current plan to fully fund the system, payments could balloon to $6 billion, or a third of the budget, by 2032.

The state’s Treasurer’s office, which is responsible for organizing bond sales, did not return a request for comment. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Bernard Orr)