FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Connecticut expected to sell $200 million in GO bonds on July 24
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 3, 2013 / 4:25 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Connecticut expected to sell $200 million in GO bonds on July 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Connecticut is expected to sell $200 million of general obligation bonds through competitive bidding on July 24, a treasury official said on Wednesday.

The deal is structured with serial maturities from 2014 through 2023, with proceeds to be used for various projects and purposes, according to the preliminary official statement.

Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday it revised the state’s outlook to negative from stable due to lowered fiscal flexibility during a time of economic and revenue uncertainty.

The negative outlook came after the state passed a budget for the next two years and underlined the economic difficulties it faces despite being the wealthiest state in the nation based on per capita personal income.

Connecticut’s AA rating could be lowered if the state does not meet or exceed revenue forecasts, the rating agency said in a statement.

The last time Connecticut issued debt was in March, when it sold $244.5 million of Securities Industry Financial Market Association (SIFMA) index bonds and $155.4 million of GO bonds through lead manager Citigroup.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.