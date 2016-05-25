Connecticut lines up $22 mln grant for mega hedge fund Bridgewater

NEW YORK, May 25 (Reuters) - Connecticut is set to approve a $22 million grant to Bridgewater Associates, one of the world’s largest hedge funds, a move that is drawing fire shortly after the state passed austerity measures that slashed spending, laid off workers and froze pay.

The grant is to assist Bridgewater with the “expansion of its facilities in Westport, Wilton, and Norwalk,” according to documents posted on the website of the State Bond Commission, which will discuss the grant at a meeting on Friday.

The company in required to create an additional 750 new jobs by 2021 on top of the 1,402 it employs in the state. Funds also include $2 million for employee training and $3 million to install alternative energy systems.

The grant is part of the state’s First Five Program, designed to encourage business investments.

“Connecticut is in financial crisis and people are suffering. The Democrats just passed a budget that cuts from the most vulnerable individuals in society,” said Republican Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano in a statement.

Bridgewater manages $150 billion in assets for clients around the world, according to its website. Representatives for the firm did not immediately comment.

Bridgewater could also get up to $30 million in Urban and Industrial Sites Reinvestment tax credits for a total package from the state of $52 million, according to the Department of Economic and Community Development.

The State Bond Commission is chaired by Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy. Malloy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Connecticut’s lawmakers passed a $19.7 billion budget earlier this month to close budget gap of nearly $1 billion in the 2016-17 financial year, which starts on July 1. Over 2,500 state workers could lose their jobs and workers in managerial positions have had their pay frozen. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by David Gregorio)