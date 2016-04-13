Connecticut bond spread little changed after budget measures

NEW YORK, April 13 (Reuters) - The premium Connecticut pays to borrow over top rated issuers was little changed on Wednesday, a day after officials announced a package of measures to help close a $922 million budget deficit in the next 2016-2017 fiscal years starting July 1.

The state’s budget crisis has taken a toll on its borrowing costs as investors are weary of gaping budget deficits and a large unfunded public pension liability. Connecticut now pays 0.54 of a percentage point over top rated issuers to borrow in the municipal bond market for 10 years.

Governor Dannel Malloy proposed a $17.79 billion budget on Tuesday that makes cuts to public services, part of a package of measures that could see more than 2,000 public workers laid off. The latest round of cuts amounted to $347.3 million.

The governor has blamed the state’s fiscal problems on lower than expected income tax receipts due to weak stock market performance. The state has been slower to recover from the financial crisis than neighboring states.

Connecticut’s borrowing costs have risen steadily this year. At the start of the year it was paying 0.40 of a percentage point more to borrow than top rated issuers. The state’s 10-year debt yields 2.16 percent compared to 1.62 percent for top rated issuers, according to Municipal Market Data.