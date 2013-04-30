FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut revises down revenue forecasts for 2014, 2015
April 30, 2013 / 10:51 PM / in 4 years

Connecticut revises down revenue forecasts for 2014, 2015

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - The state of Connecticut on Tuesday revised down its revenue forecasts for fiscal years 2014 and 2015 because of one-time tax revenues in 2013 that will be brought forward from next year, as well as reduced income and sales tax forecasts.

The state cut its consensus revenue estimate by $259 million to $19.4 billion in 2014 and by $229.4 million to $20.5 billion in 2015, the state’s Office of Policy Managements and the Office of Fiscal Analysis said in a statement.

“These are conservative projections. OFA and OPM are in agreement that we should not expect the revenues realized this past month to continue based on the underlying national economy,” said Ben Barnes, OPM Secretary.

“This presents Connecticut with some real challenges in finalizing a budget, but I am confident that we will work with the legislature to come to a responsible and balanced budget plan,” said Barnes.

At the same time the state raised its revenue forecast for 2013 by $240.6 million, putting the state on course for a surplus in the current fiscal year of $197.6 million on a budgetary basis.

The increase in revenue in 2013 includes a $110 million in income tax revenue and $112 million in gift and estate taxes that are not expected to recur in future years.

