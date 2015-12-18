Connecticut man charged with hate crime for shooting at mosque

(Reuters) - A Connecticut man was charged on Friday with a federal hate crime offense for shooting at a mosque next to his home in the central part of the state last month following the deadly Paris attacks by Islamic State militants.

Prosecutors said that Ted Hakey, 48, of Meriden, fired four shots at the building in the early morning hours of Nov. 14 after learning of the Paris attacks. The Baitul Aman Mosque was vacant at the time of the shooting and no one was injured in the incident.

Hakey was arrested on Thursday and appeared briefly in U.S. District Court in New Haven on Friday, where a magistrate judge ordered him detained, prosecutors said.

If convicted of intentionally damaging religious property with a dangerous weapon, Hakey could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison and fined up to $250,000.

“This arrest should serve as a clear message that crimes of hate against individuals of any race, creed, gender or religious background will not be tolerated,” said FBI Special-Agent-in-Charge Patricia Ferrick.

The Nov. 13 Paris attacks, in which gunmen and suicide bombers killed 130 people, and the Dec. 2 San Bernardino, California, shooting rampage, in which a married couple inspired by Islamic State killed 14, has raised tensions in relations between Muslim Americans and other communities in the United States.

Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump called for a ban on Muslims entering the country following the San Bernardino attack and more than half the nation’s governors said they wanted to prevent refugees fleeing Syria’s civil war from entering their states amid concerns some could be militants.

In contrast to that, Connecticut’s Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy personally met with a Syrian refugee family resettled in his state last month after Indiana’s governor said he did not want to take them in.