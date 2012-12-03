FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut facing $415 mln deficit for 2013 -comptroller
December 3, 2012 / 6:25 PM / in 5 years

Connecticut facing $415 mln deficit for 2013 -comptroller

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Connecticut will end fiscal year 2013 with a projected deficit of at least $415 million, Comptroller Kevin Lembo said on Monday.

The projection is larger than the $365 million deficit forecast by Governor Dannel Malloy’s administration on Nov. 28, when he approved $170 million in midyear spending cuts to partially fill the budget gap.

But the state is on track to spend $50 million more than the administration projects, according to Lembo. Fiscal year 2013 ends June 30.

Lembo attributed much of his higher estimate to Medicaid spending, which he said is “significantly above the budget target.”

He was also eyeing additional risks to the state budget, including possible unreimbursed costs from Superstorm Sandy and potential “fiscal cliff” federal spending cuts that could be triggered if Congress fails to reach a deal on deficit reduction.

