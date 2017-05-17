Connecticut AG sues EPA over ozone from Pennsylvania power plant

Connecticut's attorney general has sued the Environmental Protection Agency, accusing it of failing to act on the state's complaint that its air is being polluted by a coal-fired power plant in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Filed on Tuesday in New Haven federal court, the lawsuit said the EPA violated the U.S. Clean Air Act by not taking timely action to regulate the Brunner Island Steam Electric Station, a plant about 175 miles from Connecticut's border.

