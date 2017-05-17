FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut AG sues EPA over ozone from Pennsylvania power plant
May 17, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 3 months ago

Connecticut AG sues EPA over ozone from Pennsylvania power plant

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Connecticut's attorney general has sued the Environmental Protection Agency, accusing it of failing to act on the state's complaint that its air is being polluted by a coal-fired power plant in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Filed on Tuesday in New Haven federal court, the lawsuit said the EPA violated the U.S. Clean Air Act by not taking timely action to regulate the Brunner Island Steam Electric Station, a plant about 175 miles from Connecticut's border.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pXKN3x

