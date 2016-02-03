FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Connecticut's governor says no going back to pre-recession prosperity
February 3, 2016

Connecticut's governor says no going back to pre-recession prosperity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy delivered a downbeat address on Wednesday, outlining plans to slash government spending and admitting to “a visceral feeling” that there was no going back to the prosperity of pre-recession years.

“Our national economy, while making progress from the Great Recession, was fundamentally changed. A shifting workforce, the rapid rise of technology, and stagnant wage growth have made this recovery tougher for everyone, everywhere,” Malloy said at his annual state of the state address.

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

