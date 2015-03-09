S&P cuts Connecticut's outlook to "negative" from "stable"

March 9 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s cut its outlook on Connecticut’s general obligation and appropriation-secured debt to “negative” from “stable”, citing higher budget pressure due to weak revenue growth.

Connecticut's "relatively weak" post-recession economic growth has increased budget pressure despite a substantial tax hike in fiscal 2012, S&P said on Monday. (bit.ly/1HpC7pS)

The ratings agency also affirmed its ‘AA’ rating on Connecticut’s $16 billion parity general obligation debt outstanding. (Reporting by Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)