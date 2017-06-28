Lawsuits take aim at virtual reality labs and apps
A Texas-based company filed separate lawsuits on Wednesday against Boeing, Lockheed Martin and e-sports platform Sliver.tv, accusing them of infringing a patent on virtual reality technology.
Connecticut’s renewable energy program does not violate the Federal Power Act or the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.
The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest in a series of lawsuits brought by Allco Finance, a company that develops and invests in solar projects, challenging the Connecticut program's decision not to award it a contract.
The District of Columbia federal appeals court has declined to revive a whistleblower's lawsuit accusing housing finance giant Fannie Mae of firing her in retaliation for disclosing waste and mismanagement in a mortgage assistance program.