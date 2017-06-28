Connecticut’s renewable energy program does not violate the Federal Power Act or the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday.

The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is the latest in a series of lawsuits brought by Allco Finance, a company that develops and invests in solar projects, challenging the Connecticut program's decision not to award it a contract.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2snUjhm (n)