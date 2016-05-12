Guilty plea in Sandy Hook charity fraud case

(Reuters) - A personal trainer from Tennessee admitted to defrauding people who gave money to a charity he set up to help the people of Newtown, Connecticut following the December 2012 massacre at the Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Robert Bruce, 35, pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of wire fraud in the federal court in Hartford, Connecticut, U.S. Attorney Deirdre Daly said.

Prosecutors said Bruce diverted contributions to his 26.4.26 Foundation, which were meant to help victims’ families and improve school safety, and used them to enrich himself and support his personal training business.

Under his plea agreement, Bruce could face eight to 18 months in prison when he is sentenced on Aug. 30. He had been indicted in February 2015 on six wire fraud counts.

Todd Bussert, a lawyer for Bruce, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 26.4.26 Foundation derived its name from the 26 miles in a marathon and the 26 people killed at the Sandy Hook school by Adam Lanza, who then committed suicide.

Prosecutors said the charity set up athletic events such as a “Schools 4 Schools” run in New Hampshire and “Cross Fit Cares” in Tennessee.

Its stated mission was to “provide funding for the families of victims, memorials for teacher heroes and to increase safety in schools across the country,” prosecutors said.