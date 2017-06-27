By Scott Malone
| BOSTON, June 27
BOSTON, June 27 Yale University has sued the
state of Connecticut over rules it says limit the number of
gender-neutral bathrooms it can designate on campus, the latest
skirmish in the broader U.S. fight about gender identity.
The Ivy League school said in the lawsuit it wants to
designate all single-occupant restrooms at its law school as
gender neutral, but the plan would run afoul of the state
building code, which does not count gender-neutral bathrooms
when it assesses whether a public building has enough toilets.
The suit was filed on Friday in Connecticut Superior Court
in New Haven, after the university received complaints from law
school students. Yale has asked the state to drop requirements
that single-user restrooms have an assigned gender label.
Restrooms have become a flashpoint in the fight over
transgender rights, following North Carolina passed a law last
year requiring people to use public restrooms that corresponded
with their birth gender. The measure was partially repealed in
March after the state lost hundreds of millions of dollars from
economic boycotts.
Texas lawmakers are expected to consider a similar measure
next month. Proponents of the bathroom bills say they aim to
protect individual privacy. That is not a factor in the Yale
case, which focuses on single-occupant restrooms.
"The proposed shift in designation to gender neutral ....
would facilitate quick access to a bathroom within the building
for persons of all gender identities," the 315-year-old
university wrote in the lawsuit.
The state code would require Yale to build more bathrooms to
be in compliance with rules about the number of restrooms for
men and women. The school said it would be impractical and
unnecessary in its century-old law school building.
A spokesman for Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy, a
Democrat, did not immediately respond to a request for comment,
and officials from the state Codes and Standards Committee,
which oversees the rules, were not immediately available.
The suit asks the court to order the state to allow Yale to
count gender-neutral single-user bathrooms toward state
requirements and order the state to modify the rules to allow
gender-neutral bathrooms to count for code compliance in all
cases.