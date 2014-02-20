FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conn's estimates fourth-quarter profit below analysts' expectations
#Market News
February 20, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

Conn's estimates fourth-quarter profit below analysts' expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Electronics and home appliance retailer Conn’s Inc estimated fourth-quarter earnings below analysts’ expectations as delinquency and charge-offs rose in December and January, increasing the provision for bad debt.

The company offers credit to its customers through an in-house credit program, a third-party financing program and a third-party rent-to-own program.

Conn’s said it expected adjusted earnings of 75-80 cents per share for the quarter ended Jan. 31.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 93 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

