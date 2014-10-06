Retailer Conn's says could sell itself

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Electronics and home appliance retailer Conn’s Inc said it would consider selling itself as part of a review of strategic options.

Conn‘s, which also adopted a poison pill takeover defense, has engaged BofA Merrill Lynch as financial adviser and Vinson & Elkins LLP as legal counsel to assist in the process.

Other options include separation of its retail and credit businesses, slowing store openings and returning capital to investors, the company said.