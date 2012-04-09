UPDATE 2-New Phillips 66 to focus on chemicals, exports, shale oil

* Sees growth in chemical and midstream investments

* Expects 50 pct growth in NGL production in 10 years

* Aims to more than double shale oil run at refineries

* May seek to sell more than two refineries on the block

By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, April 9 (Reuters) - The CEO of the soon-to-be largest U.S. independent refiner, Phillips 66, laid out the company’s growth plans on Monday, which include chemical and midstream investments, increased refined product exports and processing more shale oil.

“Our plan is to shift more capital toward these higher returning businesses, so we’re not your normal refining company,” said Greg Garland, the designated chairman and chief executive of the new company that will be split from ConocoPhillips on May 1.

Garland addressed analysts in advance of the split, which ConocoPhillips’ directors approved last week. The integrated oil major’s exploration and production business will retain the ConocoPhillips name.

After the split, shares of Phillips66 will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSX.

“What we can do now is we can aggressively grow our chemicals and midstream businesses. It’s a less complex company than the integrated ConocoPhillips, so we see opportunities to simplify, streamline processes and systems and reduce overheads,” he said.

Garland said the company’s chemicals business is centered on its joint venture with Chevron Corp, Chevron Phillips Chemical Co, of which he was president and CEO before he joined ConocoPhillips in 2010. The midstream business centers on a half interest in DCP Midstream LLC, a joint venture with Spectra Energy.

“While there are commodity elements within these businesses, they tend to mitigate volatility we see in our base refining business,” he said.

Phillip 66 is projecting growth in U.S. natural gas liquids production by more than 50 percent in the next decade, which will provide “good fundamental economics” to the spinoff’s chemical facilities, he said.

And DCP’s assets overlay “some of the best shale opportunities in the world today,” such as the Eagle Ford and Permian basins in Texas, he said.

Garland said the company intends to run up to 460,000 barrels per day of shale oil from the current level of up to 200,000 barrels per day, capturing more of those feedstock cost advantages.

“It’s a key part of our plan to improve margins in our refining and marketing segment,” he said.

Largely light-sweet shale oil priced off of U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate costs refiners less than other Brent-priced light-sweet crudes as much of it is largely landlocked. Pipeline companies have responded with plans for new pipelines, reversals and expansions to get the output to markets.

Also, the company will work on export infrastructure to double refined product exports to 200,000 bpd in the next two years, where the primary needs are for expanded dock and tank infrastructure.

“We plan to do some debottlenecking and get more access, particularly off the West Coast and Gulf Coast,” Garland said.

Executives also indicated that the company may try to sell more refineries in addition to the two that are currently on the block - its 247,000 bpd Alliance plant in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, and its 185,000 bpd refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania.

“There may be additional portfolio actions in addition to Trainer and Alliance,” said Clayton Reasor, vice president of corporate and investor relations.

When asked about European refining, where the company owns or has interests in three refineries, Garland declined to say which if any of those assets Phillips 66 would seek to sell in addition to the two U.S. refineries.

“If you’re poking around on what are core assets and which ones aren‘t, that’s something we just have to do a little bit more work around,” he said.